‘Person of interest’ sought in morning car burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Car thefts continue to rise in Wichita Falls.
At about 9:20 am on Monday, a 2012 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from inside a garage in the Wellington Estates area of Wichita Falls.
Doorbell surveillance footage shows a man riding a bicycle at around 9:00 a.m. in the same area of the theft. Local residents believe he was checking for unlocked cars while riding that bicycle.
The man appears to have dark hair and a significant amount of tattoos.
If you have any information on this theft or who this man is you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (940)322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip leads to his arrest, upon board approval, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
