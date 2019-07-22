MSU Texas students win honor for “Mr. Midwestern” program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students in the Midwestern State University Mass Communication Department produced a documentary in 2017 that has recently been named best special broadcast in the national Collegiate Broadcasters Inc. competition.
The program, “Mr. Midwestern”, is based on Leroy McIlhaney, a longtime volunteer for MSU Texas athletics, and was produced by MSU students Natalie Burkhart, Dayton Chambers, Taylor McCloure and Megan Piehler.
MSU students Sterling Ellison and Jared Tuilagi produced a package about the Special Olympics that earned them finalists in the best sports reporting category.
With around 200 members, CBI is a national organization, and this year’s competition drew 400 entries from all over the United States.
MSU students were also finalists in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012, with a 2005 documentary winning the Best Special Broadcast award.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.