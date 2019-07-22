Rain chances are gone for the next seven days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Happy Monday y’all, today is going to be a great day. For today we will have a high temperature near the 90 degree mark. All in all it will not be a bad day. Clouds have rolled in and will keep us fairly cool on temperatures across the area. We missed out on our rain chances for most of the region. A few showers did occur near Jacksboro early but ave moved to the south. The wind will be out of the north ranging from fifteen to twenty miles per hour. These winds will also produce some pretty strong gusts. This strong north winds will last for the next several days and will allow us to keep cool for the first half of this week. Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the upper 80s and Wednesday we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across Texoma. However after Wednesday the wind will shift to back out of the South and will start to bring the warmer air back into the region.