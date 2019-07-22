Royce West enters race for US Senate

DALLAS, Texas (TNN) - Texas State Senator Royce West has entered the race for US Senate, and he will be attempting to unseat Republican John Cornyn.
According to CBS DFW News, West has said that he has wide support in the state.
West will be joined in the primary by fellow Democrats MJ Hegar, Chris Bell and Amanda Edwards.
He has served in the state legislature for 26 years and was just elected to another four-year term in 2018.
West currently represents the 23rd Senatorial District, which includes Dallas county.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.