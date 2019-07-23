“Animeals Program” starts Thursday for Meals on Wheels clients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In an effort to ensure seniors in need get the meals they need for themselves, as well as their pets, “Meals on Wheels” will launch a new program for their four-legged family members this week.
Officials with “The Kitchen” say many seniors neglect their own nutrition to share their meals with their pets and say it’s problem for those clients who live on very little income.
Starting Thursday through the new “Animeals Program,” they’ll now be able to help seniors get supplemental pet food at no charge.
Officials say a donation of $15 can feed a pet for one month.
