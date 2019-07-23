Art culture on the rise in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Over the last two-years Wichita Falls has exploded with artwork. The city, along with the help of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has lead the charge to push art forward in the city and is cultivating local artists. Providing tools, assistance, and classes for those with interest has lead to an explosion of art and art projects all over town.
While not typically thought of as an art city. Wichita Falls host a monthly Art-Walk in the warmer months, murals can be found all over the city, and more artist seem to be emerging. One artist said working with the Art Alliance has really helped her.
“It gave me confidence in my artistic abilities, to know that a big entity like the city of Wichita Falls Art Alliance would pay me to do something like this,” said Bre’ann Thompson.
Beyond the murals projects, the art alliance host workshops, classes, connects businesses that need artwork with local artists.
“We are very excited to not only be enriching our local communities but to be a resource for anyone that may reach out to us,” said Audra Lambert, Program Director, Wichita Falls Art Alliance.
The art alliance feels that by continuing their efforts, there will be a trickle-down effect.
“If you employ an artist and give them training also, they will take that training and, the skills that they learned and, the confidence boost that they got from being paid and, they will find other ways to use their skills and enrich the community,” said Lambert, who adds they are working on big projects, but we will have to wait and see.
The Alliance was formed in 2015 as a 501(c) 3 organization to respond to a citywide conversation about advancing the arts in Wichita Falls.
The Eastside Mural Project is an initiative by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to integrate public art into community spaces. It was completed earlier this month.
