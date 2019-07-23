Dallas-born citizen detained for three weeks

DALLAS, Texas (TNN) - Francisco Erwin Galicia has been in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more than three weeks, his attorney, Claudia Galan, says.
He was detained at a CBP checkpoint in Falfurrias on June 27.
Galicia was traveling to a soccer scouting event with his brother, Marlon Galicia, and some friends when they came across a CBP checkpoint said Sanjuana Galicia, his mother.
Marlon was detained as well, but he signed a voluntary deportation form after two days in detention.
He said that they were confident that they would be able to pass through the checkpoint, and he didn’t imagine something like this could happen.
Francisco Galicia told his mother that he was detained because he didn’t have his U.S. passport.
Galicia was not able to make any calls until he was transferred to ICE’s custody after three weeks.
Galan said she presented documents, including Galicia’s birth certificate, to CBP officers, but the documents were ignored.
The Dallas Morning News reviewed Galacia’s birth certificate and it lists him as having been born at Parkland Memorial Hospital on December 24, 2000.
