Duncan teacher named finalist for Okla. ‘Teacher of the Year’

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan teacher has been named as one of the finalist for Oklahoma’s “Teacher of the Year” award.
Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister made the announcement at Southmoore High School during the final stop of the EngageOK on the Road summer conference series.
Lesa Hefner teaches career readiness at Duncan High School. She has been an educator for eight years.
Hefner joins a list of teachers from across the state who were named the “Teacher of the Year” in their respective districts. A panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations then reviewed their application packets and narrowed the list to 12.
The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named on September 17 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City. She will then begin serving as Oklahoma’s teacher ambassador on July 1, 2020.
For more information on the candidates, click here.
