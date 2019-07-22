NHPA World Championship begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Championship got underway today at the MPEC.
Players came from all over the country, as well as Germany, Norway, and Canada with dreams of winning it all.
The championship finals will happen on the first three days of August.
The men’s bracket of the competition started things off just after eight.
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana was on hand to try his skills at pitching.
