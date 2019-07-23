A nice spring like day for today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For this afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s for some places in Texoma. The wind will continue to be out of the northeast from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight we will experience mostly clear skies. The wind will die down a little and become easterly at approximately five to ten miles per hour. We will also be cooler with a low temperature in the mid to low 60s across the region. For Wednesday we will stay cool with temperatures near 90 degrees. However on Wednesday we will start to lose the clouds and we will stay mostly sunny as a surface high pressure system starts to set up across Texoma. . Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with a high in the low 90s. However once we get to Friday and the weekend we will start to warm back up into the mid 90s and we could possibly experience the upper 90s by the time the weekend ends. But we are tracking the possibility of some showers Monday.