Petrolia CISD announces pay increase for staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Petrolia CISD board of trustees unanimously approved investing $468,000 into its teachers and staff. The money will provide a 16.48% boost to each of the district’s 76 employee’s base pay. This puts them well above the state minimum salary schedule.
“It feels amazing not to have to have to do donors chance and things like that do try to get the equipment and things that we need, it’s going to be awesome to be able to give it to them,” teacher Darlene Reese said.
“I think it goes a long way to show the appreciation that they put on us, the importance they put on the staff here, and it’s very appreciated,” teacher Josh cox said.
This all comes thanks to Texas House Bill three which provides funding to improve public education across the state. The house bill also drops the current tax rate from $1.17 to $1.0684.
“It’s something we've wanted to do for a long time and House Bill three has allowed us and we want to take full advantage of it and put back into our staff that make this such a great place,” Superintendent David Hedges said.
The salary increase goes into effect at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. The superintendent also said his teachers and staff are the backbone of the district and he wants to make sure they are being provided with competitive pay for the amazing job they do.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.