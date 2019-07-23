Project Back-to-School happens next month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re less than a month away from the first day of school, and that means thousands of Texoma parents are getting ready for back-to-school shopping.
To help, the 11th annual “Project Back to School Roundup” will take place Saturday, August 10 at the MPEC from 9 a.m. until noon for those in the Wichita Falls ISD and City View ISD.
Parents and students who attend can get information about community resources, immunizations, and health screenings. Children who qualify can also get free school supply kits and backpacks.
Other school giveaways will be happening throughout the area include:
- Project Back to School Burkburnett on Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Burkburnett Community Center for Burkburnett students.
- Iowa Park Backpack Bonanza in August (times and dates unknown) at the Iowa Park RAC on 806 N. 3rd Street for students in the Iowa Park CISD. For more information, call 940-592-4471.
- Electra School Supply Giveaway on Thursday, August 8 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the elementary school on 621 S. Bailey for Electra ISD and Harrold ISD students. For more information, call 940-495-3981.
- Clay County School Supply Giveaway in August (times and dates unknown) at the Clay County Outreach Center on 416 E. Gilbert for Clay County students. For more information, 940-538-4998
For details about how you can donate or to find out if you qualify for free supplies, click here.
