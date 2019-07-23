Red River Lyric Opera set to return to MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week Midwestern State University will be hosting the Red River Lyric Opera through a partnership.
They are returning for a fourth season as a national-level training program for young artists.
Applicants from across the U.S. get screened before the most qualified applicants are selected.
Thirteen MSU Texas music and theatre department students were among those chosen.
The first of three productions kicks off on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. with," The Little Prince."
The last of the three productions performances is set for Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 p.m.
They’ve got more on the Red River Lyric website on the shows and what days and times they will be showing.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.