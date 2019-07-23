Watermelon Fest at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting the annual Watermelon Fest on Saturday, July 27, at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Wichita Falls.
There will be a seed spitting contest, both for kids and adults, inflatables for kids and all your favorite vendors down at the Farmer’s Market on Ohio Avenue.
The Tin Rivers Band will be out there making live music for the festival attendees.
The board of directors and staff of Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be serving locally grown watermelon slices for free from around 9 a.m. to noon.
