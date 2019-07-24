Community Healthcare Center offering free sports physicals Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Community Healthcare Center will be offering a free Sports Physical Clinic from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.
This special clinic will take place at the main Community Healthcare Center clinic at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Wichita Falls.
The Clinic is open to all junior high, middle school and high school students in the Wichita Falls ISD, private schools and surrounding area school districts that need a sports physical for the next school year. They are also welcoming those that are participating in youth sports leagues.
The first 250 students receiving a sports physical on Thursday will receive a free t-shirt.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.