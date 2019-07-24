Court says Texas can make voting maps over ‘grave concerns’

In this July 10, 2017, file photo, protesters gather outside the federal courthouse in San Antonio, where a redistricting trial was taking place. Putting aside "grave concerns" over Texas' record on voting rights in recent years, a federal court Wednesday, July 24, 2019, said the state doesn't need federal supervision to change voting laws in a key ruling ahead of the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Source: Associated Press)