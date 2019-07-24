Fort Sill migrant plans at a stand still

Border crossings dropping has brought plans to use Fort Sill to house migrants to a halt

By Katelyn Fox | July 24, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 3:06 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe tells News Channel 6 that the plans to bring migrant children to Fort Sill are now on hold and he doesn’t know when or if migrants will arrive.

In a statement we received from his office, the Senator says since border crossings have dropped as the summer has gone on, the Department of Health and Human Services has enough space to house migrants without using Fort Sill.

If conditions change, the Senator says lawmakers and state officials will receive plenty of notice before children arrive to Fort Sill.

