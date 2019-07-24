Local officer hands out free ice cream coupons to children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officer Davis with the Wichita Falls Police Department went out to Sheppard’s Edge apartments today to show kindness, support and to pass out coupons for free ice cream to the local children.
A viewer who lives at the complex reached out to us to thank officer Davis for being so kind to the kids.
Sheppard’s Edge apartments Facebook page posted a picture of officer Davis with some of the children he was lending a helping hand to.
