Many Texoma school districts have released school supply lists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s about that time. With tax free weekend coming up the weekend of August 9, we’re going to keep an updating list of districts who have publicly released their school supply lists.
WFISD has all of their 2019-2020 school year supply lists on the website
Archer City ISD has released their supply lists from Pre-K through sixth grade over on their website
Iowa Park CISD has supply lists for the 2019-2020 school year from Pre-K through eighth grade on their website
City View ISD released their supply list on a popular supply listing site which shows the lists from kindergarten through twelfth grade.
Burkburnett ISD lists from Pre-K through High school over on their website
Holliday ISD has the elementary and middle school lists on their website as well as high school lists per teacher, like Mr. Ard’s list
Henrietta ISD released elementary lists on their website as well as the complete listing on a popular school supply list hosting website
Seymour ISD posted lists for elementary over on their website as well as middle school supply lists as well
Vernon ISD looks to have each teacher listing their own supplies, you can find your student’s teacher on their website
Olney ISD has released their elementary lists over on their website as well as a separate list for middle schoolers
Graham ISD has a comprehensive list on their website with lists for each different school in the district
We will update this list as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.