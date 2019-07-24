Mobile pantry make first stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is working to battle a growing problem that many people in the area face: food insecurity. By bringing the food to those in need. People lined up outside of Mill Street Housing Center in Wichita Falls Tuesday looking to feed themselves and their families. More than 20 people got screening and some additional appointments were made. The Food Bank handed out about 75 boxes.
“We teamed up with United Regional whose going to sponsor this food truck for us for a year in some areas. We are going to not only be able to provide nutritious food and provide them with preventative healthcare as well,” said Kara Nickens, CEO of Wichita Falls Area Food Banks.
The partnership with United Regional is helping to provide food as well as health screenings to those unable to get to one of their food bank locations. According to Feeding America, the food insecurity rate in Wichita County is 18.5 percent
“We are here to do blood sugars and blood pressure as well, and if we identify anyone that needs help, then we can align them with the resources that they need. This is a good turn out, and we are very excited,” said Dori Dockery, Director of Community Health care, United Regional.
“It is going to take tremendous community support to be able to meet the needs of our community. United Regional stepped up, and they are doing an amazing job. We have other food deserts as well, so we need other sponsors, and we need help purchasing food so we can meet the need other the other areas in the 12 counties,” said Nickens.
The Mobile Pantry will continue distribute fresh produce and boxes of shelf-stable foods to the Eastside community once per week and to City View twice per
month.
If you missed Tuesday mobile pantry, the food bank encourages you to visit one of their brick and motor locations. A list of dates and locations for the mobile pantry are available here.
