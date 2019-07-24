A nice cool July day is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we will have another unseasonably cool day ahead of us. Temperatures across Texoma will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s for a few places across Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with the winds being fairly light out of the east at about ten miles per hour. Tonight we have a chance at breaking the record low, the record was for 65 degrees. but we are expected to get close to 60 tonight with some clear skies. Thursday we will start to warm up a little bit with our high being at 90 degrees on the dot. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds changing to the southeast at about ten to fifteen miles per hour. Friday will be the day that we start seeing temperatures gradually warm back up into the mid 90s. Then temperatures should return to normal for this time of the year as we get to the weekend with temperatures being in the mid 90s for the highs.