Physicals are not just required for athletes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The University Interscholastic League is now requiring physicals, High School marching band students will be stepping into a doctors office before they take the field this fall. The new decision requires students to get their physicals done by August 1st.
“They’re doing two-a-days during pre-band, they are doing all that kind of stuff. My son is in the band, and it’s not like it was in my day,” said David Preston, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at Community Healthcare Center.
Even though it is not considered a sport, it does require lots of physical activity.
"You have to move extremely fast at high tempos while blowing your guts out. I mean you're exhausted after the marching competitions or after marching the whole show," said Andrea Wilson, senior band member.
Doctors are looking for warning signs of underlying health issues or injuries during physicals to make sure kids are physically healthy enough to participate. All students must be medically cleared before this upcoming marching season.
"We actually had a student last year who couldn't march by the end of the year because he had problems that we were unaware of at the beginning of the season. So, I think it's important because we don't want our band kids to get hurt," said Wilson.
Many band members and directors agree that this is another step toward ensuring students safety as they participate in extracurricular activities.
