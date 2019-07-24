KAUZ, LLC is seeking a Senior Digital Sales Specialist to join our elite sales team. The candidate will be responsible for new business revenue while assisting Television Account Executives with achieving their individual digital budgets. Candidate will be charged with achieving aggressive digital revenue goals by selling advertising on KAUZ digital platforms. The Senior Digital Sales Specialist will work strategically with our sales team to design solutions that deliver customer results through our digital products. The candidate must be energetic, organized, effective communicator and an outstanding seller.