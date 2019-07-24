Texas rapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years in prison for home invasion murder

FORT WORTH, Texas (TNN) - A Fort Worth Star-Telegram report says Rapper Tay-K 47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison and a $10,000 fine Tuesday for the 2016 murder of a 21-year-old father during a home invasion robbery in Mansfield.
The report says the Tarrant County jury also sentenced him for 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine on one count of aggravated robbery and to 13 years in prison and a $3,000 fine for two other counts of aggravated robbery related.
McIntyre appealed his sentence, and the jury deliberated for around three hours before reaching their final verdict.
McIntyre was convicted of murder and three aggravated robbery charges related to a 2016 home invasion that left Ethan Walker dead and Zachary Beloate wounded.
According to the report, McIntyre was only 16 when the murder occurred, but he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
The Star-Telegram report also says Richard Walker, Ethan’s father, said that he has tried to live a good life and that hate is a negative emotion, but that he currently feels hate for three people: the planner, the person that pulled the trigger, and the person that profited off of his son’s death.
The father also said every lyric to McIntyre’s song, “The Race”, is stained with his son’s blood, and McIntyre’s actions will forever affect the lives of Ethan’s family and friends.
