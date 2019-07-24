WF business is giving free supplies to teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Every year teachers across the nation reach into their own pockets to the tune of hundreds of dollars to help pay for school supplies and get their classrooms set up.
National Center for Education statistics shows 94% of teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies, averaging nearly $480. To ease that burden, Crafters Hideaway is giving away free school supplies to Texoma teachers.
“We hear how they have to buy supplies on their own, so that’s what generated this several years ago,” Crafters Hideaway owner Terry Doyle said.
The teacher appreciation lasts Wednesday to Friday, and they can take as much supplies that will fit in a provided box. On the first two days, it's open only to teachers who are customers of theirs. Friday is open to all teachers, with no limit on how much they can take.
“On Friday they can bring their own bags their own boxes and take anything and everything they want,” Doyle said.
The owner said they'll give out supplies until they run out, and one teacher told me what an event like this would help her classroom.
“It will just help me be able to provide some nice items for my kids that I might not be able to do otherwise,” preschool teacher Kathy Maxwell said. “Teachers are always spending money out of their own pockets to help supply their classrooms and do things like that.”
The cost of the supplies is around $20,000 but Doyle told me she does not want any child to go without the necessary supplies. What you will need to get your free supplies is simple, just bring your teacher ID.
To find out more about the event check out Crafters Hideaway’s website.
