WFPD finds car Archer City PD was looking for, arrests driver

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Archer City Police Department asked for the public’s help to find a car and driver believed to be linked to several car burglaries, and Tuesday evening, another police agency was able to find the vehicle.
Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Wichita Falls police officer noticed Cara Pair, 29, of Iowa Park, get into a blue Hyundai Elantra that the ACPD was looking for. Officers knew Pair had warrants and stopped the vehicle.
Police searched the vehicle and found what they said was evidence of several vehicle burglaries, including checks and ID’s.
She was arrested and charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, as well as two Wichita County warrants. She was taken to the Wichita County Jail.
On their Facebook page, Archer City Police thanked the WFPD for finding the vehicle and driver. They said they are still investigating the burglaries and that several more charges against Pair are likely.
