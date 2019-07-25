“Animeals” kicks off today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nearly three hundred pets in Texoma have full bellies tonight thanks to the new “Animeals,” program by Meals on Wheels.
When volunteers with Meals on Wheels dropped off food today they also dropped off a portion of dog or cat food for their client’s pets.
This program launched because the non-profit noticed many of their clients didn’t get a full meal for themselves because they were sharing their meals with their pets.
A $15 donation can feed one pet for an entire month.
This program is one of two programs to be rolled out this summer, the next will be focused on children who live in the, “food deserts," in the Wichita Falls area.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.