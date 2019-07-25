Flyers prepared for championship game, 4th meeting with Amarillo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers are trying to make history.
The Flyers have the chance to be the first champions of the US Arena Pro Soccer League.
In the teams first year, the Flyers have overcome several different hurdles that go along with a new league, but the combination of local and out-of-town players has created a strong indoor soccer team.
But now they face Amarillo for the fourth time this season.
Although the Flyers have come up short the first three meetings, Swanny says they have a trick up their sleeve.
“We’ve got a slightly different roster going into this game than what we had the original three times," Falls Town Flyers head coach Robert “Swanny” Swann said. "We are telling the guys, we know what they will bring and we know what they will put against us. We know how they attack, we know how they defend.
“They don’t know us, so when we put new guys out in front of them, we are hopefully going to surprise them this time.”
The Flyers and Bombers will face off at 6 p.m. this Saturday in Amarillo for the championship game.
POSTSEASON AWARDS
Franchise of the Year: Falls Town Flyers
Community Relations: Falls Town Flyers
Media Relations: Falls Town Flyers
Def. Player of the Year: Nathan Clark, Falls Town Flyers
Sportman of the Year: Josh Peloquin, Falls Town Flyers
