Holliday ISD to begin drug testing high school athletes

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - For the first time, all high school students in Holliday ISD who plan on participating in a sport this year must get drug tested before they can play.
Officials said the ideas was not so much as to catch kids with drugs, but instead give them a reason not to get involved in the first place.
“We want to give them every opportunity to make a good choice,” said Holliday ISD’s athletic director Frank Johnson.
The baseline test for everyone will be done before practices even begin. 20 percent of student-athletes will then be tested every month at random.
Holliday ISD parent John Lankford said he thinks the drug testing is a good idea.
“I think it’s going to hold these kids accountable,” said Lankford. “High school’s kind of about training you for life anyway.”
Lankford’s son plays basketball for Holliday High School, and he said these tests are long overdue.
“To me it’s just a good preparation for the real world,” said Lankford.
Johnson said the goal isn’t to punish students but to instead move them in a better direction.
“The whole purpose of our drug testing is to not necessarily get a kid in trouble, that’s not what our purpose is,” said Johnson. “It is to give them an option not to get involved in that stuff.”
“I think maybe this is just another opportunity to encourage students as a deterrent and to encourage students to say no," said superintendent Kevin Dyes.
Dyes said everyone knew about a month in advance that this new baseline test was coming, so he said if tests come back positive now that guidance will come before discipline.
“Number one: give students a reason to say no. Number two: if you are... if you do test positive let’s get you some help,” said Dyes.
“We want to represent it in a positive light and give our kids the best chance to be successful,” said Johnson.
Testing will take place at eight tomorrow morning. Students and parents will need to bring a signed consent form.
Dyes did add that all positive results will be sent for further confirmation.
