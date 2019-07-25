A hot bath before bed may improve sleep quality

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - According to a CNN report, a hot bath or shower before bed can greatly improve sleep quality.
The report is based on research from scientists at at the University of Texas at Austin, which was led by Shahab Haghayegh, a Ph.D. candidate in the university’s Department of Biomedical Engineering.
According to CNN’s report, Haghayegh said that warm water could stimulate the body’s thermoregulatory system, ensuring or enhancing that natural cooling process, and he emphasized that the sweet spot for warm baths was one-to-two hours before bed.
The report also says a temperature of 104 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit can be ideal to maximize the effect, and the hypothalamus in the brain regulates a number of other functions, including body temperature and the sleep-wake cycle.
Haghayegh’s team’s findings were published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews.
CNN reports that the journal shows that water-based passive heating can improve total sleep time, slow wave sleep, subjective sleep quality, sleep efficiency and sleep onset latency, or the amount of time it takes to fall asleep.
