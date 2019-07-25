Local healthcare center offered free physicals Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Community Healthcare Center offered free sports physicals to middle and high school students in the WFISD, surrounding districts and any child participating in youth sports leagues.
All you needed was a UIL form or youth league form in order to receive a physical.
The first 250 students who got a physical also received a free t-shirt.
Community Healthcare Center will hold another major event next month, stick with News Channel 6 for more about future events in our community.
