Local school districts release new salary schedule

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Following City View and Petrolia ISD, on Thursday Vernon ISD released their salary schedule for the upcoming school year.
A much-needed bump in pay for their staff thanks to Texas HB3.
"The system is certainly not perfect. I do think that our representatives and our senators went to bat for our teachers. Teachers were the focal point obviously," said Jeff Byrd, VISD Superintendent. "I think it's a wonderful profession. It's a calling, nobody gets into public education to be rich."
Out of the $1.3 million Vernon ISD received from the state, around $795,000 will be used to give raises to all current staff members with just over $564,000 specifically for certified teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians. However, it doesn't stop there.
"We also want to use some of those funds to create incentives for people to come to Vernon and stay in Vernon," said Byrd.
We are talking about a bonus check at the end of the school year. The amount will depend on years of experience.
Meanwhile, in Burkburnett ISD, $2.2 million will be received.
"It will end up being around 89 to 90 percent of that $2.2 million will go towards salaries. Whether it be teacher salaries, bus drivers, custodians, other staff and support staff salaries," said Dr. Tylor Chaplin, BISD Superintendent.
Burk teachers will see an increase of at least $2,400.
In Archer City, educators will follow the state of Texas 2019-2020 salary schedule plus get an additional $1,500.
"I'm glad the legislature passed a new schedule," said C.D. Knobloch, Archer City ISD Superintendent. "It's going to be a struggle for some schools more than others but we are going to make it, we are going to be fine. Kids are all going to show up on the first day of school and we are going to educate them to the best of our ability."
Wichita Falls ISD officials tell us the school board is expected to vote on the new pay raise on August 8th.
