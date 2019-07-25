OBN working to arrest 21 Texoma residents after meth trafficking investigation

Joshua Watts was named as the main target of the investigation. Officials say Watts would “routinely procure and control the distribution of between two and 10 pounds of meth at any given time.” Watts was arrested on July 3 for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, a felony. When he was arrested, Watts was in possession of a quarter pound of meth and a firearm. He is currently being held on a million dollar bond in the Comanche County Detention Center.