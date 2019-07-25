OBN working to arrest 21 Texoma residents after meth trafficking investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An eight month investigation conducted by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has resulted in the issuance of arrest warrants for 21 people across Texoma.
According to OBN officials, the investigation was focused on a large meth trafficking operation in the Lawton and Wichita Falls areas. On Thursday morning, local, state and federal officials began serving the 21 arrest warrants connected to the investigation.
The investigation began in November 2018 after authorities received information about the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine being trafficked across the area, according to OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.
Joshua Watts was named as the main target of the investigation. Officials say Watts would “routinely procure and control the distribution of between two and 10 pounds of meth at any given time.” Watts was arrested on July 3 for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, a felony. When he was arrested, Watts was in possession of a quarter pound of meth and a firearm. He is currently being held on a million dollar bond in the Comanche County Detention Center.
Six of the warrants served on Thursday morning were in the Wichita Falls area. The remaining 15 were in Lawton.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked alongside the Lawton Police Department, US Marshals and the District III and District IV Drug Task Force.
