Officials needed for upcoming football season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are counting down the days until the start of football season.
Two-a-days start in just 12 days and kick off of the regular season is just 36 days away.
But there is one group that will take the field on Friday nights that is also gearing up for the start of football, the refs.
The referees are every fans favorite person to hate, but they go through a lot of work and preparation before they step on the field on Friday night.
“Preseason for an official consists of a lot of rule training, studying mechanics, on-field mechanics, scrimmages," N. Texas referee Randall Arbuckle said. "That’s all leading up to the season.”
That doesn’t stop once the season begins, refs are always fine tuning to make sure to get the right call.
But referee's in the state of Texas are facing a state-wide shortage.
There are not enough officials for all the games so Arbuckle wanted to remind everyone that the schedule is up to you and the pay is actually increasing, so it’s not too late to join.
Pay: $85 per game plus mileage
But he also says it is about more than the money.
“The most rewarding thing for me is to get to know these athletes," Arbuckle said. "Form a relationship with them. There are kids that I have seen grow up while I’ve been officiating and watched them from their freshman year to their senior year or from 7th grade all the way to their senior year.”
Arbuckle says the North Texas Chapter of football officials still need eight more refs to reach an adequate amount, but says there are never too many referees.
Visit this website for information on how to be a ref: http://www.ntcfootballofficials.org/
