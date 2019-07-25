Olney Hamilton Hospital Recognized by Torch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Olney Hamilton is no ordinary hospital, built with the best quality brick and mortar in 1908; it’s the heart of the Olney community. Former blacksmith Dr. George Hamilton founded the hospital, and his daughter still serves on the board.
“We were very close, my dad and I was. He had me a nurses uniform made when I was a kid. He would take me around with him, and he would say let’s go see Mrs. so-so, and you always make her happy, so let’s go down and see her,” said Katherine Hamilton Atchley, daughter of the founder.
It was her time spent visiting with the patients alongside her father that made Katherine fall in love with the hospital. Like many of the volunteers and nurses who have spent many years there as well.
“You could have the oldest building or the newest building, but it’s the staff and the quality of the care you give that matters. We rank top in the nation for that,” said Michael Huff, the CEO of Olney Hamilton Hospital District.
It was the positive attitude and care the staff gives and has been providing for more than 100 years that caught the attention of (Torch). The Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals who recognized all their hard work through the years.
“Olney Hamilton just surfaced, with 110 years of operations. The next close’s one it’s far, far behind and in this day and age, the political climate is just so difficult for a rural hospital. So what we do is really important, get out there and advocate and talk to the people of Austin and say look at the service they provide and look at what they do for the communities. Most of our population here in Texas is rural,” said Kathy Ford, Director of Finance
At Thursday’s celebration, filled with generations of Hamilton’s, the founders daughter got a pleasant surprise.
“What a fitting celebration for Mrs. Atchley. She will be 98 this year and has served on the board almost since its inception. I think it couldn’t have been a better day and a better gesture of our recognition of her, as having that brand new gazebo in her front yard,” said Huff.
Huff says Atchley lives up the street and they had a hard time keeping the gazebo a surprise for Thursday’s event.
