Olney Hamilton Hospital Recognized by Torch

“Olney Hamilton just surfaced, with 110 years of operations. The next close’s one it’s far, far behind and in this day and age, the political climate is just so difficult for a rural hospital. So what we do is really important, get out there and advocate and talk to the people of Austin and say look at the service they provide and look at what they do for the communities. Most of our population here in Texas is rural,” said Kathy Ford, Director of Finance