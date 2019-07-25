Puerto Rico’s governor to resign Aug. 2 in face of protests

Puerto Rico Rep. Gabriel Rodríguez, a member of Rosselló's pro-statehood party, said legislators had initially agreed to set aside the impeachment process and give the governor until 5 p.m. to announce that he was going to resign. The president of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives issued the embattled governor an ultimatum: Either take the best decision for a U.S. territory demanding his resignation or face an impeachment process.