Temperatures will start warming up after today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is going to be one of the last days where we see temperatures below average. For this afternoon we will see nice blue skies, the high for today will be in the lower 90s with sunny skies. Tonight we will be cool once again but the low temperatures are trending upward. The low for tonight will be in the mid 60s. Friday we will see temperatures in the mid to low 90s across Texoma. This warming trend we are experiencing will continue for the next few weeks as we have a high pressure system to our west that will be moving eastward close to being centered over the panhandle of Texas. By the beginning of next week we could see some of these warmer temperatures starting to set in.