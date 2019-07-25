We are starting the warming trend today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For this afternoon we will see nice blue skies, the high for today will be in the lower 90s with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at approximately ten to fifteen miles per hour. Tonight we will be cool once again but the low temperatures are trending upward. The low for tonight will be in the mid 60s. Friday we will see temperatures in the mid to low 90s across Texoma. For this weekend temperatures return to what they were before the cold front. For both Saturday and Sunday we will see temperatures across the region in the mid to upper 90s. This warming trend we are experiencing will continue into the next week as we have a high pressure system developing to our west that will bring these warmer temperatures into our area. By the beginning of next week we look to have temperatures reaching the upper 90s once again.