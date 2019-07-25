WF house fire leaves family unharmed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two people inside a burning home in Wichita Falls made it to safety shortly after 6 pm yesterday. That house was on Arthur street close to Crockett elementary school. Neighbors looked on as firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flaming house. One neighbor told me what he saw on his way home from work.
“I was going home and I saw fire, I saw the smoke so I turned on this street and before you know it I saw the owners run up to my truck and ask me to call 911,” neighbor Israel Valladares said. ”It was a lot of black smoke but then a few minutes later you could see the flames and it just started getting bigger and bigger.”
Fire officials say three engines responded to the call and they were able to put out the fire quickly.
“Right now the majority of the damage is on the back porch and the back side of the house, it did damage some exterior to that existing house as well as to a neighboring house and to a vehicle of the neighboring house as well,” Asst. Fire Marshal Jared Burchett said. “Red Cross has been contacted and they have responded for two adult occupants and they’ll take care of the individuals as far as medication or any needs they may have.”
The family escaped the flames just in time and no one was injured. Currently the cause of the fire is unknown. The flames were moving so fast that extra engines were called in, a total of 23 firefighter fought that blaze.
