WFPD: Three women steal $1,400 of clothes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said three Lawton women were arrested Wednesday night after stealing over $1,400 worth of clothes from Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Officers were called to the store just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the women were leaving the store. Employees told officers they saw the women enter the store with two large empty bags and begin gathering clothing items from around the store and placing them in the bags.
After several minutes, the women gathered around the exit doors and waited for employees to leave the area. Employees told police the women then left the store as the merchandise alarm system went off.
Police stopped the women as they left the store. Inside the bags, officers found 52 clothing items valued at $1,409.59.
Officers identified the women as Tam’ia Lee-Carter, 20, Katina Robinson, 38, and Chylene Coleman, 43. All three were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Theft.
