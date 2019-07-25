Windthorst leaning on three returners in 2019

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Windthorst Trojanettes have their eyes on a three-peat.
After winning back-to-back district titles, the Windthorst volleyball team has goals of making it three in a row.
Similar to other teams, the Trojanettes graduated a large group of seniors and will look quite different this upcoming year.
“Our team this coming year will be a brand new team," Windthorst head coach Allison Bussey said. "We do have three returners that will play a big vital part on our team.”
The Trojanettes will rely heavily on those three returners, but they say they are ready because of the impact left behind of the six who graduated.
“It did give us a lot of confidence, in the leaders we can be," Windthorst senior Kora Pennartz said. "Especially seeing most of the seniors, they were great people and it helped us a lot.”
“Our majority group of seniors, we are the ones that have always played together so I’m kind of excited for that chemistry," Windthorst senior Abby Brown said. "Excited to see how well we do, graduating those seniors and how well we come together.”
Brown said she recognizes that they will have to step up as leaders if the Trojanettes are going to be successful.
That is especially true when you have a younger team and that is what Windthorst will have.
“We have a great group of freshmen that are coming up that we are able to have a ton of fun with,” Pennartz said.
“The group of freshmen, they get after it," coach Bussey said. "They work hard and the volleyball part, it’s just kind of natural for them. The hard work definitely pays off for them and I think they will benefit us in the future as well.”
