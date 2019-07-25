Workforce Solutions: Christmas in July job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions had 70 employees on hand today for their Christmas in July job fair held on Thursday July 25.
They had a large turnout with around five hundred applicants all dressed to impress.
As well as the job fair, Workforce Solutions took donations for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
They had food trucks, a special out-of-season appearance by Santa Claus himself and plenty of area non-profits there hopeful for new volunteers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.