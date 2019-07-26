Animal Services Center Adoptions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This little kitten is Tommy, he has a $40 adoption fee, and all you have to do to take home your new fur baby is fill out an application and pre-pay for his neuter, either at your preferred vet or through Animal Services.
Tommy has a lot of friends who also need to be adopted, so be sure to stop by Animal Services to find your new best friend.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Rd., in Wichita Falls.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.