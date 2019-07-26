6 Around Town: July 26

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
There are only two Park After Darks left and one of them is tonight at 6:00 p.m.
D-J Tito Productions will light up the water park until 11:00 p.m. tonight
It’s $14.99 to get in and $8.99 for season pass holders.
Get your swimsuit, towels, and dancing legs ready and get out to the water park.
If dancing in the water isn’t your thing, you can dance on dry land at a big square dance tonight.
The Wichita Wranglers host a Red White and Blue Dance and they’re asking dancers to wear their favorite patriotic outfit.
The dance happens at Square Dance Land on Travis Street and will cost $6 at the door.
A workshop kicks off at seven and the first dance happens at 7:30 p.m.
Craving a slice of summer?
Then head out to the annual Watermelon Fest at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market tomorrow.
There will be seed-spitting contests for both kids and adults, plus bounce houses, live music, and all the regular Farmers Market vendors.
The activities run from 9:00 a.m. to noon and the watermelon slices are free until supplies run out.
The Market is at the corner of 9th and Ohio in Downtown Wichita Falls.
Kids can enjoy a night of nature fun at Lake Arrowhead tomorrow.
Once it gets dark, an astronomer will be on hand to guide participants through the stars in the night sky.
Before it gets dark there will be art projects and nature activities for everyone free of charge.
The activities begin at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night and end by 11:00 p.m.
Meet event staff at the Lake Arrowhead State Park Equestrian Camping Area.
The World Horseshoe Pitching Championships continue this weekend at the MPEC, and on Sunday, you can even get in on the action.
They’re hosting a Backyard Horseshoe Tournament open to all players; just bring your horseshoes and ten dollars.
Two session will be held: one starts at 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and the other starts at 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.
Registration takes place on-site and wraps up 30 minutes before each session.
