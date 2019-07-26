Bike sales are up in Wichita Falls ahead of HHH

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Each year the Hotter’N Hell Hundred injects millions of dollars into the Texoma economy. One of the ways that happens is from bike sales and this year they are soaring again.
“Bike sales are going very well,” said Diana Snow at Endurance. “We’ve been selling quite a bit of bikes and not just your regular road bikes, our gravel bikes, mountain bikes, and children bikes have also been spiking up in sales.”
Diana said gravel bikes have been a new interest for people in the community.
"They also like that it's versatile," said Diana. "You can also use your gravel bike on the road or you can strictly go gravel or different terrain. It's a little bit more of an adventure bike."
It’s something different and that’s why her husband, Joshua purchased a new one and signed up for the new Hotter’N Hell Hundred, Grava Del Fuego.
"I enjoy my bike a lot so I'm excited about doing it," said Joshua.
At Academy Sports and Outdoors, bike sales are also up.
"We're seeing a lot of people coming in looking around at the bicycles and start making their decisions on what they are going to purchase," said Brandon Clark, the store manager at The Academy.
However, he said not all of their customers are coming in to purchase bikes for triple H.
"A lot of kids come in and get their new bicycles for schools, it's kind of like buying a new pair of shoes. They want to have a new bike to ride to class," said Clark. "We see a lot of college students coming for bicycles to ride through campus."
In addition to bikes, he said safety equipment and other accessories are also being bought.
Both businesses believe bike sales will continue to climb as we get closer to the start of school and Hotter’ N Hell Hundred on August 22.
