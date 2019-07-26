Free school supplies for teachers in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It all started 13 years ago when Susan and Kenny Mayo, newly retired teachers, realized they had too much stuff.
“We were career hoarders, I think, and when we had to clean out our classrooms when we retired we had to rent a storage unit to hold all of our things that we had accumulated,” said Susan Mayo. “We just wanted to get rid of our things and get those out we had no idea that it was going to turn out like this.”
Now the main hall of Park Place Christian Center is packed with school supplies donated from former teachers for other teachers to have.
As a former kindergarten and third-grade teacher herself, Mayo wanted to target new elementary teachers who need to build up their classrooms.
“It’s kind of slim pickings with money at the beginning of the school year,” said Mayo. “So we hope we can help in that area.”
“Our teachers don’t get paid enough to do what they do,” said Heather Santi-Brown, the minister of families for Park Place Christian Church. “And so anyway that we can help them help each other build classroom supplies up is incredible.”
The event has gotten so big over the years that Mayo doesn’t advertise anymore, and all information for donations is second-hand.
“It’s a true blessing to think that most of this is really just word of mouth,” said Santi-Brown.
Mayo said she still can’t believe how many items have been donated for this year’s giveaway and wants it all gone after tomorrow.
“And we have a lot of things to choose from this time,” said Mayo. “I think more than ever.”
“Bring bags and boxes and then bring more bags and boxes and bring your own children to help you carry stuff because there’s so much here,” said Santi-Brown.
The Teacher Material Giveaway will be held tomorrow from 9-11 a.m. at Park Place Christian Church at 4400 Call Field Rd.
