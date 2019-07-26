Gas station sued by City of Dallas for criminal activity

DALLAS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Dallas is suing a Texaco gas station because officials want to hold the owners responsible the rampant criminal activity that is happening on the property, according to a CBS DFW report.
In the report, the City’s attorney called the gas station a hub of drug sales and related crime., and a press release said the gas station has failed to respond appropriately to the escalating crime.
CBS DFW reports Adrian Turner, security manager at Meadows at Ferguson apartment complex, said “There have been active aggravated assaults, there have been carjackings in our view”.
Turner reportedly said there’s only so much local businesses can do, and on average he and his team call 911 around four times a day. Turner also claims that there has been little to no response and the city is using these statistics against the owner.
The CBS DFW report also said 36 crimes have been referenced by the City’s lawsuit, and it claims the owner, Bajrangbali786 LLC, tolerates criminal activity and has failed to make any attempts to resolve the problems.
The report also said the manager of the gas station disagrees with the lawsuit, and he claims he has taken appropriate action to help reduce crime in the area. He plans to counter sue the City over its lack of response.
Hudson Henley, owner of Meadows at Ferguson apartments, reportedly said “It is their job to respond to calls for help,” and the police should be the ones dealing with crime.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.