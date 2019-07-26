Issues facing Texoma ranchers discussed at annual meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) held a ranchers meeting on Thursday night at Bowie Community Center.
TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw discussed topics about issues ranging from securing livestock to recent checking scams targeting ranchers.
“We had a man here in Montague County that received a check. He was contacted in reference to some cattle,” Bradshaw said.
When he received the check, it was for more than what the cattle was supposed to be purchased for. The people who wrote the check encouraged him to cash it and give the extra money to the person who would be coming to pick the cattle up. The rancher felt something wasn’t right, so he called the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Bradshaw said, “What we’re telling people is to take that check to the bank. Have your bank contact the bank the checks written on, which is what he did, and found out that that bank has had 30 to 40 checks like that, that are fake checks - that aren’t any good.”
It is this type of advice and information that the cattle raiser association brought to the attention of hundreds in Bowie’s Community Center for their annual meeting. From alerting cattle raisers to scams, to informing them that Montague County is a closed ranged county where livestock owners must keep their animals fenced in.
The meeting is similar to a State of the Union address for Texoma ranchers, keeping them up to date on the issues affecting them, including some issues that may only be fixed through legislation.
“You know the biggest issue we have is eminent domain,” said Montague County rancher Roter Bright.
Ranchers say that it is not uncommon for a private company to use their land to for pipelines and power lines that provide power to metropolitan areas. However, ranchers say they would like see better offers from these companies wanting to use their land and they’re planning to head to the state capital to make that change happen.
“It should be based on fair market value and if they make an offer that’s not close to that fair market value they should have to start all over,” Bright said.
The Cattle Raisers Association is advocating for Texas ranchers in Austin, but many ranchers know that it is up to them to also make their voices heard.
Which is why they say meetings like the one tonight are so important to attend. “Numbers count and the more membership we have the more people are going to benefit from our presence in Austin,” Bright said.
