Lawton Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber on the Move

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chamber On The Move is a new event extension of the Ware On C series which is a community block party designed to highlight various family friendly activities, local retail shopping, live entertainment and great food from local area restaurants and food trucks.
The August edition of Chamber on the Move is hosted by Viridan Coffee Co. and The UPS Store
The August Chamber on the Move is on August 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at NW 2nd St.
Activities will include Amtrak races, Dunk The Lawton Leader dunk tank, kid-friendly water activities, Zumba dance: provided by YMCA, face painting, watermelon seed spitting competition, iced apple bobbing, Lawton Rangers meet & greet, chalk art, basketball competition and more.
Local businesses are encouraged to participate. Vendor sign up can be completed on their website or by calling (580)-355-3541.
Lawton’s Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce social media links will be listed below so you can keep up with all the fun
Facebook: @LawtonFortSillChamber
Twitter: @LFSChamber
Instagram: @LawtonFortSillChamber
