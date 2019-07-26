Lifesaving “Stop the Bleed” training class held at MSU

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional and MSU's nursing school teamed up to provide "Stop the Bleed" training tonight. The free class taught you how to save a life.
A life-threatening injury can happen in seconds and be fatal in minutes.
“Sometimes it can take up to 20 or 30 minutes for first responder or EMS to get to a scene,” Trauma educator Laura Pressler said. “That first person is the most important person to be able to stop that bleeding and do the best they can to save that patient.”
The programs goal is to teach everyone how to stop a person from bleeding until first responders arrive. The presentation explained the three steps to take when dealing with severe bleeding.
“The first thing you’re going to want to do is put pressure on the wound, that will control most of the bleeding, then we’re going to cover packing wound and putting tourniquets on,” Pressler said.
Volunteer firefighter Steve Williams said this is the first time he’s got the chance to practice using them in a live situation, and what’s in this class, is useful to everyone.
“There is not a lot of medical terms but it’s good practical information that really any parent could use,” Williams said.
Just like so many people get certified in CPS to save lives, now more people have learned what to do to stop the bleed. Medical experts encourage everyone to carry a bleeding control kit in their car or bag. It should include things like gloves, gauze, scissors, and a tourniquet. United Regional plans to hold this course at MSU every few months.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.